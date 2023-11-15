MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko host Nations FC in Regional derby, Legon Cities face Accra Lions

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – Nine-time winners of the MTN FA Cup, Asante Kotoko have been paired with Nations FC in the round of 64 of the competition.

The rivalry between the two teams would make an exit from the Premier League into the FA Cup as both sides are eager to sail through to the round of 32 stage at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine warriors were defeated in last season’s round of 16 and would hope to bounce back this time round against the newly promoted Premier league side.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Legon Cities would also battle Accra Lions in the round of 64 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.

In other fixtures, defending champions, Dreams FC will face Susubribi FC whiles Accra Hearts of Oak have also booked a date with FC Nania.

The MTN FA Cup round of 64 is scheduled for November 28 to 30, 2023.

Herein the full pairing

Greater Accra

Hearts of Oak vs Fc Nania

Koforidua Sempre Fi vs Attram De Visser FC

Na God FC vs Vision FC

Great Olympics vs Golden Kicks FC

Legon Cities vs Accra Lions

Northern Region

Awarey Stars FC vs RTU

Kasalgu Arrows Head vs Northern City

Steadfest FC vs Karela Fc

Ashanti Region

Nomoro FC vs King Faisal

New Edubiase vs PAC Academy FC

Asante Kotoko vs Nation FC

Benab FC vs Kwaboso Young Madrid

Volta Region

Hohoe utd vs Home Stars

Accra Athletic vs Afloa Agbogba

Heart of Lions vs Akatsi All Stars

Central Region

Kotoku Royals vs Swedru All Stars

Elmina Sharks vs Young Red Bull

Eastern Region

BS Pelicans vs Koforidua Suhyen

Dream FC vs Susubribi FC

Brong Ahafo Region

Miremano utd vs Baffour Soccer Academy

Young Apostles FC vs Victory Club Warriors

Berekum City vs Techiman Liberty FC

Bechem United vs Bebibi United

Bofoakwa Tano vs Sunyani Oxford

Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea

Western Region

Bibiani Gold stars vs Rospak fc

Medeama SC vs Basaka Holy Stars

Fijai United vs Nazem Kotoko

Skyy fc vs FC Samartex

Upper East

Hilla Stars FC vs Wa Power FC

Nsoatreman FC vs Maana FC

