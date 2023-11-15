MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko host Nations FC in Regional derby, Legon Cities face Accra Lions

By Francis Ofori
Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – Nine-time winners of the MTN FA Cup, Asante Kotoko have been paired with Nations FC in the round of 64 of the competition.
The rivalry between the two teams would make an exit from the Premier League into the FA Cup as both sides are eager to sail through to the round of 32 stage at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Porcupine warriors were defeated in last season’s round of 16 and would hope to bounce back this time round against the newly promoted Premier league side.
Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Legon Cities would also battle Accra Lions in the round of 64 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.
In other fixtures, defending champions, Dreams FC will face Susubribi FC whiles Accra Hearts of Oak have also booked a date with FC Nania.
The MTN FA Cup round of 64 is scheduled for November 28 to 30, 2023.
Herein the full pairing
Greater Accra
Hearts of Oak vs Fc Nania
Koforidua Sempre Fi vs Attram De Visser FC
Na God FC vs Vision FC
Great Olympics vs Golden Kicks FC
Legon Cities vs Accra Lions
Northern Region
Awarey Stars FC vs RTU
Kasalgu Arrows Head vs Northern City
Steadfest FC vs Karela Fc
Ashanti Region
Nomoro FC vs King Faisal
New Edubiase vs PAC Academy FC
Asante Kotoko vs Nation FC
Benab FC vs Kwaboso Young Madrid
Volta Region
Hohoe utd vs Home Stars
Accra Athletic vs Afloa Agbogba
Heart of Lions vs Akatsi All Stars
Central Region
Kotoku Royals vs Swedru All Stars
Elmina Sharks vs Young Red Bull
Eastern Region
BS Pelicans vs Koforidua Suhyen
Dream FC vs Susubribi FC
Brong Ahafo Region
Miremano utd vs Baffour Soccer Academy
Young Apostles FC vs Victory Club Warriors
Berekum City vs Techiman Liberty FC
Bechem United vs Bebibi United
Bofoakwa Tano vs Sunyani Oxford
Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea
Western Region
Bibiani Gold stars vs Rospak fc
Medeama SC vs Basaka Holy Stars
Fijai United vs Nazem Kotoko
Skyy fc vs FC Samartex
Upper East
Hilla Stars FC vs Wa Power FC
Nsoatreman FC vs Maana FC
GNA