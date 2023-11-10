Monitor: Islamic State attack kills 34 Syrian soldiers

Beirut, Nov. 10, (dpa/GNA) – At least 34 members of Syrian government forces were killed when Islamic State militants attacked their posts in eastern Syria, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The major attack occurred in the Rusafa desert, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The head of the observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told dpa the militants attacked three government checkposts and a bus between Rusafa and al-Sukhna.

It said the attackers used machine guns and caused a high number of casualties.

The war monitor added that the death toll is likely to rise.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 300 government soldiers and their allies, as well as more than 160 civilians, have been killed in fighting with Islamic State militants or attack by them this year.

The London-based observatory has been documenting victims of the civil war in Syria since 2011.

Although Islamic State suffered military and territorial setbacks in Syria, the terrorist group remains active in several parts of the country, mainly in the Homs desert region.

GNA

