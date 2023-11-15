Mona Gucci in Court over alleged Visa fraud

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah/Patricia Boateng,

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – Monalisa Abigail Semeha, popularly known in the entertainment industry as “Mona Gucci” has been put before an Accra Circuit Court over an alleged visa fraud.

The accused allegedly took GHS103,400.00 from a trader under the pretext of securing her United State of America visas for her clients but failed.

Charged with defrauding by false pretense, Mona Gucci, a Travel Consultant, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted her to GHS200,000.00 bail with one surety.

She is expected to make her next appearance on December 11, 2023.

The facts as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seth Frimpong, was that the complainant, Madam Comfort Obiri, was a Trader and resided at Ofankor while Mona Gucci resided at Odorkor, Accra.

The prosecution said in February 2019, the complainant was introduced to the accused person by one Esther as a person who could secure United State of America visa for her.

It said the complainant met the accused person in Accra and she assured her that

she could secure USA Visa for her at a cost of GHS40,000.00.

The prosecution said the complainant introduced three people to the accused person for her to secure USA visa for them.

It said the accused person collected GHS103,400.00 from them under the pretext of securing the visas but failed.

The prosecution said the accused person promised a refund but failed.

GNA

