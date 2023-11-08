Methodist Church Ghana donates relief items, cheque to flood victims 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Battor (V/R), Nov. 08, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana has donated relief items and a cheque for GH¢50,000 to support thousands of flood victims in the North Tongu District.

The donation formed part of the Church’s measures to extend support to the residents whose livelihoods were destroyed by the floods in the district.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Church for the donation was represented by Mr Kwasi Atta Antwi, the Lay President of the Church and Right Reverend Michael A. Bossman, the Administrative Bishop as well as other members of the Church presented the items.

The items included mattresses, bags of rice, sacks of maize, sacks of beans, cartons of cooking oil, clothes, blankets, sanitary towels, packs of toiletries and thousand bags of sachet water.

Mr Antwi said the Church gave out the items to ensure that the flood victims were given some kind of relief in their time of distress.

“We know as a church that this is a difficult time for the victims. And these items, though not enough, would at least help them for some time”.

He urged the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Mr Fenu Osborn, the District Chief Executive of North Tongu to ensure that every victim benefited from the items.

Right Reverend Bossman indicated that the Church would endeavour to donate another set of relief items to victims in South and Central Tongu districts in the coming weeks.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy received the items on behalf of the Inter-ministerial Committee and the flood victims, assuring the leadership of the Church that they would be distributed.

He expressed gratitude to the Church for their support and urged them to continue their humanitarian initiatives in the country.

Mr Fenu also lauded the Methodist Church Ghana for the support and assured that their donations would be distributed.

