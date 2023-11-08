African Court begins 71st Ordinary session in Algeria  

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Nov. 8, GNA – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights began its 71st Ordinary Session in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and is expected to end on December 4th, 2023.

The African Court judges, among others, are deliberating on 13 applications during the four-week session.

As part of the ongoing 71st Ordinary Sessions, the African Court has delivered judgment on nine cases, which include application No. 003/2016, John Lazaro v. Tanzania; application No. 033/2016, Makungu Misalaba v. Tanzania; and application No. 034/2016, Juma Haruna v. Tanzania.

The other cases were application No. 045/2016 – Charo Said Kimilu v. Tanzania; application No. 049/2016 – Chrizant John v. Tanzania; application No. 014/2017 – Hassan Bundala Swaga v. Tanzania; application No. 026/2017 – Mauridi Swedi v. Tanzania; application No. 022/2018 – Youssouf Traoré and Others v. Mali; and application No. 011/2021 – Lehady Vinangnon Soglo v. Benin.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, explained that the African Continental Court holds Ordinary Sessions four times a year, lasting for four weeks, usually in March, May, September, and November, and holds Extra-Ordinary Sessions if necessary.

She said the sittings normally take place at the seat of the African Court; however, the court may decide to sit in the territory of any other Member State of the African Union.

Lady Justice Aboud explained that the African Court was established to complement and reinforce the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Commission, often referred to as the Banjul Commission), which is a quasi-judicial body charged with monitoring the implementation of the Charter.

She said its mission was to enhance the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights by strengthening the human rights protection system in Africa and ensuring respect for and compliance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and other international human rights instruments, through judicial decisions.

Meanwhile, the African Court is scheduled to hold the Sixth African Judicial Dialogue in Algeria on the general theme “Advancing Justice and Human Rights in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities for Integrating Regional and International Human Rights Jurisprudence in Domestic Courts”.

The Judicial Dialogue fixed for November 20th to 22nd seeks to provide a platform for judges of national and regional courts and other stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities related to integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence into domestic courts in Africa.

The African Court working document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated that the dialogue also aimed at exploring, discussing, and analysing the trajectory of the Maputo Protocol.

Participants will include representatives of national Supreme and Constitutional Courts from across the continent, Presidents and judges of regional and sub-regional courts, representatives of the African Union, lawyers and researchers, and representatives of human rights institutions.

Examine the evolving human rights jurisprudence concerning women’s rights within the African human rights system and the critical importance of creating awareness among Chief Justices about the seamless integration of this jurisprudence into their respective domestic legal frameworks.

