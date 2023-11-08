Dapaah’s stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

By Joyce Danso



Accra, Nov. 8, GNA – The Police Wednesday re-arrested the former house help of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and six others standing trial for allegedly stealing various monies from her house.



This was after an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuwaa Appiahhas discharged them.



The accused persons were discharged after the State prayed for the withdrawal of the charges preferred against them.



The State led by Akosua Agyepomaa Agyemang, Assistant State Attorney, informed the Circuit Court that fresh charges had been filed at the High Court against the accused persons hence the withdrawal of the earlier charges.



The State has filed 31 fresh charges against the accused persons.



The charges are five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving and 11 counts of money laundering.



The accused persons are Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei, Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christina Achab, Job Pomary and Yahaya Sumaila.



They are alleged to have conspired and stolen local and foreign currencies belonging to the former Minister, her family and husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



Per the new charges, some of the stolen monies belonged to one Dorcas Akua Owiredua and Nana Akwasi Essen II, aka Charles Dapaah, aka Kwaku Nantwi.



The accused persons are alleged to have used some of the monies stolen to purchase 11 Unit Chamber and Hall Self contain house at Buduburam, houses at Amrahia and Aprakua and other vehicles.

GNA

