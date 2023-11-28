Bulgaria: Media Representatives Comment on Challenges, Opportunities for Interacting with Businesses at Sofia Conference

Sofia, Nov 28 (BTA/GNA) – At a Digital Annual Summit held here on Tuesday, media representatives commented on the challenges and opportunities for interaction with businesses. The forum focused on digital technologies, business, marketing, and media and was organized by the Enterprise magazine.

Sirma Penkova from the Capital weekly said that the media’s business model is quite outdated and wrong. A media cannot survive on ads alone, therefore another main source of financing should be considered: the readers. That will give advertisers an advantage, because they will know that the media’s users are selected and ready to pay for its content.

Alexander Varov, CEO of NetInfo, commented that people live in a global ecosystem that is controlled by 4 or 5 big trends, such as Google and Facebook. A large part of these companies, however, are not present in Bulgaria the way they do it on advertising market around the globe. Varos said that his media still relies a lot on ads.

Denitsa Dimitrova, manager of MIT Press, said the most important thing is a media’s reputation and trust built, because when an advertiser is among quality content, their message can reach the right audience.

The three media representatives agreed that brands can and should be mentioned in the media. “Our goal is to show the good examples,” Dimitrova said. Penkova noted that if a company has been stolen, a media should mentioned its name. “People are excited about brands and love hearing about brands,” Varov commented.

BTA/GNA

