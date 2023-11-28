CAFIC Delegation Visits Golden Star Wassa Limited

By Gladys Abakah

Wassa, (W/R), Nov. 27, GNA – Some Representatives of China-Africa Fund for Industrial Cooperation (CAFIC) have paid a courtesy visit to Golden Star Wassa Limited.

The CAFIC, the second largest shareholder of Golden Star Resources aimed at supporting projects that could promote China-Africa Cooperation, improve the well-being of African people, and facilitate Chinese and African economic development.

Since the inception of the CAFIC, it had invested and contributed actively to other projects of different sectors and explored new ways to expand China-Africa industrialization.

A release copied the Ghana News Agency said delegation headed by Wang Yang ahead of their visit to Golden Star also paid a courtesy visit to the Chinese Embassy in Accra where they held discussions with the Commercial Councilor.

Received by the Wassa management team of Golden Star led by Mr. Kevin Zhiyong Chen, the team toured the operational areas of Golden Star Wassa including the Underground Areas, Paste Back Fill Plant, Processing Plant and Tailing Storage Facilities.

They also visited the host communities and inspected the Golden Star Wassa CSR Projects and Programmes including the Award-Winning Golden Star Oil Palm Plantation.

Mr. Wang Yang, was thus, impressed by the progress of the Golden Star since it acquired support from Chifeng Gold and pledged CAFIC’s support to ensure the vision of Chifeng was realized with its overseas acquisitions.

He said: ” we are optimistic about the economic outlook in Africa and hope to strengthen our relationship with Chifeng Gold to tap in the potential of Wassa mine and contribute more to its development”.

Mr Kevin Zhiyong Chen expressed gratitude to the CAFIC team for visiting the site and how their operations were contributing positively towards the environmental, social, and economic fortunes in Africa.

