Mahama supports flood victims with relief items at Benkrom

By Jerry Azanduna

Benkrom (BE/R), Nov. 22, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in election 2024, has presented quantities of relief items to flood victims at Benkrom community, that was affected by recent rise of the White Volta due to the Akonsombo Dam spillage.

About 300 houses were affected with thousands of people displaced. Schools, hospitals and other socio-economic activities have been shut down, making life unbearable for the people, who are mostly farmers and fishermen.

The former President made the donation at Benkrom in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region during a two-day “Build Ghana Tour”, in the area.

Among the items presented were 50 mattresses, 300 bags of rice, 40 boxes of cooking oil, two bags of used footwear and five bags of used clothes.

Mr Mahama said it was unfortunate they were facing such challenges in a period that the country was going through economic difficulties and assured them that efforts were underway to improve their conditions.

He asked the people of Benkrom to remember that the NDC was the only hope to restore the country back to its normal state and that there was the need to vote massively for the party in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama said the NDC government was coming into power to restore hope and bring prosperity to the lives of the people to gain what they lost over the years.

Nana Kwaku Dankwah III, Paramount chief of the area, on behalf of the affected people, expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying the items came at the appropriate time to relieve the people.

He promised that the items would be shared accordingly to restore the lives of the affected people.

He called for more government support to alleviate the suffering of the people in the area as some have completely lost everything acquired in life.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

