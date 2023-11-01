Limited voters’ registration: Minority urges Parliament to demand accountability from EC

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov.1, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority has urged the House to demand accountability from the Electoral Commission (EC) over the just ended limited voter’s registration exercise.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, speaking on the floor of Parliament said the decision of the EC to restrict its recent Limited Voter Registration solely to its District Offices had brought unique challenges to Members of Parliament (MPs).

He said the decision by the EC was roundly condemned for its potential to deprive most first-time voters the opportunity to have their names captured in the electoral register.

“The financial burden that this decision created for Honourable MPs cannot be over emphasized,” Dr Forson said.

He noted that MPs came under intense pressure to help facilitate the registration of their constituents to enable them to exercise their constitutional rights in the upcoming district level elections and future elections.

“In the end, Ghanaians, particularly first-time voters, were at the receiving end of great frustration and inconvenience,” the Minority Leader said.

“This is very unacceptable, and this House must condemn such conduct and demand accountability from the Electoral Commission.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

