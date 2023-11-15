Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park generates GHC1 million per month — Ken Ofori Atta

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park generates an average of GH¢1 million per month since its facelift in July this year, Mr Ken Ofori Atta has said.

The increase in proceeds is due to the hike in visitation, from 98,000 visitors in 2019 to about 150,000 currently, creating a major drift from the paltry GH¢ 30,000 per month.

The Minister for Finance said this when he presented the 2024 Budget Statement on the floor of Parliament dubbed: “Nkunim Budget” in Accra on Wednesday.

“Since opening in 1993, the Park had the highest number of 98,000 visitors in 2019, during the Year of Return,” he said.

Mr Ofori Atta added that “four months after the recent face-lift in July, the number of visitors increased to about 150,000. Revenues subsequently increased from a paltry GHC30,000 per month to an average of GHC1 million per month.”

He said Ghana remained the preferred tourist destination in the sub-region.

The Minister said as part of efforts to drive a night economy and tourism, there would be dedicated spaces in the cities for steady stream of domestic and international tourists.

“As we promote ‘December in GH’ initiatives, we will also work towards enhancing security and the lighting infrastructure. A Task Force, comprising Public regulators and Private sector actors, has already been established to drive the night economy initiative under a public private partnership arrangement,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

