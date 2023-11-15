Sissala roads need urgent attention- NPP 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 15, GNA – Mr Tayiru Suara, the Sissala East constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party has appealed to the Vice President to use his influence for the continuous release of funds to the contractors to work on the deplorable roads in the area.

Mr Tayiru Suara said roads in the Sissala enclave were deplorable and needed urgent attention for the rapid development of the area.

He told GNA in Tumu after congratulating the Vice President on his election as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

Mr Suara said, “Whilst congratulating the Vice President, I want to remind him of what I requested from him when he visited Tumu for his election.

“I told him that there are uncompleted projects dotted around the constituency, including the roads, which need urgent attention.”

The roads require attention for foodstuff to be transported from the villages and to make the party’s campaign easier ahead of the elections,” he explained.

Mr Tayiru Suara noted that the Vice President’s competence, humility, and respect for authority made him a unique personality and urged him to continue with the digitalisation agenda of the country.

He emphasized that despite the bad nature of the roads the vice president visited the constituency countless times and saw the roads, which he should not neglect.

GNA

