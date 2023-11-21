Kpone-Katamanso students benefits from ‘The Chalk Talk Conference’

By Mercy Arthur,

Michel Camp (Near Tema), Nov. 21, GNA – Some schools in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have benefited from the 3rd edition of the “Chalk Talk Conference”, which was held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Michel Camp Branch.

The conference aimed at mentoring the pupils on better life choices.

The schools included Rising Soul, Kelline School, East View Islamic International, Precious Heart Montessori, and Victory Standard School.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr. Richard Kwabena Nsarkoh, an educational psychologist and President of the Chalk Talk Foundation Africa, stated that the conference served as an education and entertainment event.

He said it provided an interactive platform with students as a key target to have in-depth knowledge about some of their developmental challenges.

He added that the platform provided suitable and lasting approaches to tackling some problems or challenges students encounter while growing up, with the assurance of becoming responsible people in the future.

He said the theme for the 3rd edition of the Chalk Talk Conference was: “Inform, Inspire, and Reform.”

Mr Nsarkoh reiterated that students should dissociate themselves from bad influences that may lead to negative consequences such as robbery and drug addiction, among others.

He highlighted that even though God created human beings to live alone, it was better for one to have friends around.

He cautioned the students to relate with friends that would aid them to greatness through inspiration.

Prophet Emmanuel Daniels of Celebrated Impact International Ministry also motivated the students to shun all negative practices and be assertive in their decision making.

He encouraged them to have confidence in themselves, love and be proud of themselves.

“Always speak positive words about yourselves as a source of motivation regardless,”he said.

Benedict Adrah, a grade 8 student at Kelline School said conference gave him an opportunity to learn how to save money as a young person for the future and also to associate himself with good friends.

Shaibu Ibrahim, a 7th grade student at East View Islamic International, acknowledged the organisers and guest speakers for instilling in them the good morals of saving money and promised to put them into practice.

Nana Kweku Bonsu, a grade 9 student at Rising Soul, reiterated that the conference had impacted him a lot and would be of benefit to him when practiced always.

GNA

