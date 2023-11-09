Journalists Sanctuary International donates protective gear to GNA

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Nov 9, GNA – Journalists Sanctuary International (JSI), a non-profit organization, has donated protective gear to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to empower the Newsroom in covering issues of conflict and civil demonstrations.

The Organisation donated three military standard tactical helmets, three bulletproof vests, and pepper spray.

The gesture formed part of JSI’s activities in commemorating this year’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Dean, School of Information and Communication Studies, University of Ghana and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Journalists Sanctuary International, handing over the items on behalf of the JSI, said the gesture was to ensure safety and protection of journalists.

She said the JSI realised that media houses in the country were not providing protective equipment to journalists reporting conflicts and demonstrations hence, the initiative.

“Last week was International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists so, this is a good time to plug the issues about the safety of journalists because there is a lot of impunity on them,” Prof Gadzekpo stated.

Mr Latif Iddrisu, the Founder, JSI, said the donation formed part of a month-long series of activities the Organisation was embarking on in Africa, starting with Ghana and Tanzania, on advocacy for the safety of journalists.

“This year’s donation is the second in the history of the Organisation that has been set up to champion the safety of journalists, who at great personal cost, go to scary places to investigate and or cover newsworthy stories and share the same with their audiences,” he stated.

Mr Martin Luther Kpebu, a Private Legal Practitioner and JSI Board Member, called for the need to hold people, who attacked journalists to account to stem the tide.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of GNA, who received the items, expressed appreciation to JSI and said the donation was timely as the Agency prepared for the 2024 General Election.

He commended the Founder of JSI for turning the tragedy that befell him when he was attacked by the police during a demonstration into a positive initiative.

“This is a brave act and I do not know how many journalists would do that,” he added.

JSI later made a similar donation to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

