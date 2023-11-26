Internal Audit Agency distributes laptops to audit units in MMDAs, RCCs  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA –The Internal Audit Agency has distributed more than 200 laptops to its units in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and some other institutions.

The presentation, sponsored by the European Union, is to enhance internal auditing in an evolving digital space.

In all, 179 MMDAs, 16 RCCs and 18 other institutions, including the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) received the laptops with their cables and accessories.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) together with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been reported in the Auditor General’s Report to be amongst sectors that had had increased irregularities.

The internal auditors of these institutions are expected to use the gadgets in auditing the implementation of the 2024 Budget.

They are to report and audit activities under the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP), audit and report handing over notes in compliance with Section 6 of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) and audit of Asset Declaration under the Public Office Holders.

Other duties are auditing arrears and liabilities, auditing assets and properties to ensure protection and appropriate ownership, auditing contract execution status, payment and outstanding, and auditing Government procurement.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, who presented the laptops, said once the internal auditors had adequate logistics to do their work, they would be able to put a check on their system to curb any irregularities.

“If we want to succeed in our fight against corruption, the emphasis must be on the preventive measures of the internal auditors. Public Financial Management requires that internal auditors have resources, and this is the beginning of good things to happen,” he said.

Madam Ruth Ama Botchwey, an Assistant Internal Auditor at Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, in an interview with the GNA, said the laptops would help the office achieve targets.

She said: “If you don’t have logistics like laptops, and desktops, it will be difficult to store data. With the manual way of storing data, your papers will always go missing.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

