I have brought ideas to solve Ghana’s problems — Dr Bawumia

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Nov 21, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that he has brought variety of ideas to solve the country’s problems, adding if voted as President, he will bring more ideas to transform the country.

He said “I want you to vote in 2024 for Dr Bawumia. I will bring a new vision. I will bring new policies, and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past. Dr Bawumia is the future. He will take the country to new heights.”

Dr Bawumia said this while addressing a rally at the Jubilee Park in Tamale as part of his “thank you tour” of the Northern Region after being elected the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 04.

He was accompanied by some National Executive of the NPP including the Party’s National Chairman, some Ministers of State, and Members of Parliament amongst other leading figures of the party.

Hundreds of people gathered at the park to listen to his message with some carrying placards proclaiming some of the works of the government.

Dr Bawumia said his contribution to the development of the country as Vice President was unmatched, adding “It tells you that if you make me President, I will have my own vision and I will have my own priorities and I will bring more ideas.”

He turned attention to Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress saying “John Mahama is going round the country promising everything to everybody. It is as if he has never been President in this country before. When he was President, did he create jobs, did he tackle corruption, did he issue a Ghana Card, the Vice President retorted.

He added that “Today he (John Mahama) is trying to come back. He has been President before, and he could not solve our problems. Even me as Vice President, I have solved many problems. What idea did John Mahama bring when he was Vice President?

He claimed that Mr Mahama did not understand his promise of “A 24 Hour Economy” saying “John Mahama’s new idea of a 24-hour economy” was already being implemented by various agencies and institutions in the country.

GNA

