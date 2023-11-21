Get travel insurance- Prudential Insurance advises

Accra, Nov.21, GNA – Prudential Life Insurance has encouraged the public to sign on to international health insurance or travel insurance plan with the need for people to move around due to work, family and fun increasing.

It said as the nation’s healthcare infrastructure continued to evolve despite the many challenges, the people needed to safeguard their health against unforeseen challenges, both at home and abroad with the right insurance company.

It said Prudential was well positioned to be that partner, saying: “From access to world-class medical treatments to peace of mind while traveling overseas, Prudential Travel Insurance Plan serves. as a solution to international health insurance.”

It said Prudential had entered the fast-growing African life insurance industry and had operations in markets in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria among others.

The Company said it helped people got the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion, the statement said.

It said the Company could pay up to US$150,000 for one’s medical and hospitalisation expenses away from home.

The health care services also include dental care for treatment of pain, infection and removal of tooth with a maximum spend of up to US$1,000.

As a broader travel insurance plan, the package also includes other benefits, including emergency medical evacuation in the event of an accident or sudden illness away from Ghana.

The details of the medical and emergency assistance as an international health insurance include medical expenses and hospitalisation of the insured abroad (costs of surgery, medical fees, and pharmaceutical products): up to US$150,000.

Others are emergency medical evacuation of the insured (in the event of an accident or sudden illness): up to US$150,000, emergency dental care (for the treatment of pain, infection, and removal of the tooth/teeth affected) up to US$1,000 and repatriation of the mortal remains when the insured passes on: up to US$ 30,000.

The insurance also includes the repatriation of a family member travelling with the insured should the insured be hospitalised due to sudden illness or accident for more than ten days or deceased: up to US$ 10,000.

It also considers emergency return home following death of a close relative when the insured’s trip/journey is interrupted by the death of a close relative up to US$ 5,000.

Another is the travel of one immediate family member should the insured should be admitted in hospital for more than five days as a result of an accident or illness covered in the policy max US$ 1000/day.

Prudential Travel Insurance Plan, according to the statement had different options for different prospective insurers based on their interest geographical locations.

The locations are all European countries, including the Schengen area, and worldwide coverage, including the country of residence.

It also provides worldwide coverage excluding the country of residence, USA, Australia, Japan and Canada.

The rest are Canada and USA excluding country of residence.

The statement noted that the policy had an Alarm (Emergency) centre where claimants could call to address their concerns or start processing a claim.

Premiums for the insurance policy, it said, were dependent on the duration of travel, one’s preferred level of cover and age.

GNA

