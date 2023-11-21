Three NPP parliamentary aspirants cleared to contest in Bodi Constituency

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Bodi (WNR), Nov. 21, GNA – Three Parliamentary aspirants in the Sefwi-Bodi Constituency have been cleared by the Vetting committee to contest the New Patriotic Party Upcoming Parliamentary primaries scheduled for December 2.

The Aspirants are Mr Samuel Opoku Nyame a Teacher, Mr Nicholas Andoh, Deputy CEO of Iron and Steel Ghana and Mr Francis Atta Owusu, a teacher and government Appointee of the Bodi District Assembly

Mr Victor Nkrumah, the Constituency Secretary of the party, who disclosed this to the media during a Constituency Executive meeting said the election would be conducted at the premises of the Sefwi-Bodi Anglican Church.

He said the constituency Leadership was prepared to organize free and fair elections and that they would rally their support behind whoever wins, to take the Bodi Parliamentary seat from the NDC for the 2024 General election.

Mr Nkrumah urged them to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner and gave the assurance that the constituency would remain neutral, fair, transparent and ensure a level field for all the aspirants

GNA

