“I am the right person to win Ningo-Prampram for NPP” – Patricia Kumodji-Nartey

By Laudia Sawer

Prampram, Nov. 15, GNA-Mrs. Patricia Narko Kumodji-Nartey, a New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for Ningo-Prampram, has said that she will win the constituency seat for the party in the 2024 general election.

Mrs. Kumodji-Nartey is the only woman among three candidates contesting the December 2, 2023, parliamentary primaries in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

She told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that it was possible for the NPP to win the constituency even though it had never happened for the past 30 years, as the National Democratic Congress had held on to the seat since the beginning of the fourth republic.

She said that being a woman, she was in the right position to snatch the seat from the NDC, as women always made great leaders and achieved whatever they set their minds to.

“As a woman, together with my team, we can win the seat as we can do a lot with our great passion and hard work,” she said.

Touching on her vision for the constituency, she said the youth would be her priority, giving the assurance that she would liaise with the District Assembly and other institutions to create the needed jobs for them.

She urged all NPP faithful in the constituency to rally behind her to win the primaries and subsequently make history by winning the seat for the party.

Mrs. Kumodji-Nartey, whose mother is a native of Ningo, is a consultant and paralegal.

The other two candidates are Mr. Michael Tetteh Eku, the two-term chairman of the constituency, who also double as the Ningo-Prampram District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, and Mr. John Mantse Akwetey, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana TVET Service.

