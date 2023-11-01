“I am the most experienced in governance among candidates” — Bawumia

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Nov 1, GNA – Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has touted himself as the most experienced candidate in the governance of the country among the rest of his contenders in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) primary.

“When it comes to the governance of this country, if you look among the four of us who are contesting, I can say I am the most experienced when it comes to the governance of this country and the work of a President.

“I have been Vice President two times, that is a lot of experience, and I have a solid record of accomplishment.

“Any objective observer in Ghana will tell you that if you look at all the Vice Presidents from Nkrumah till now, you will not find a Vice President who has done more and worked harder than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said.

The Vice President told NPP delegates and supporters at a rally in Bolgatanga to climax his nationwide campaign tour to solicit votes to lead the Party as flag bearer in its Presidential Pri

The rally brought together Regional, Constituency, polling station executives, Coordinators, former and current government officials and Party supporters.

Dr Bawumia emphasized that amongst the four candidates, he was the only one with the experience of Presidential elections in Ghana.

“None of them has been on a Presidential election ticket. I have been as running mate in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. So I know the grounds. I have campaigned in the Presidential elections in the last 16 years,” he said.

The Aspirant said apart from his vast experience in governance, he had additionally gathered the experience to win elections over the years, “Nana Akufo-Addo and I have won two elections, one in 2016 and the other in 2020.

“So if you want a flag bearer to break the eight, you need one of the aspirants who knows how to win. For me, if you put the flag in my hand, on November 4, I will tell you that I know how to win 2024 for this Party,” he added.

According to the Vice President, among the four Aspirants, he was the one the National Democratic Congress (NDC) feared the most, “It is me that the NDC fears more than anybody else. The rest of the contestants, the NDC doesn’t mind them at all.”

The Vice President said the November 4 election was an internal contest, noting that his campaigns over the period was devoid of insults, as they would have to bond together to win the general election.

“We want unity in the Party for the 2024 election,” the Vice President who was in the company of his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, told delegates.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

