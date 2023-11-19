Heal Komfo Anokye Project: NPP General Secretary and National organiser donate GHC 200,000

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Nov. 19, GNA – Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, have donate GHC 200,000 towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

This follows the launch of a campaign dubbed, “Heal Komfo Anokye” by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to raise $10 million dollars to renovate the 70 year-old facility.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the cheque, Mr. Kodua said they followed proceedings during the official launch of the renovation project two weeks ago and decided to contribute their quota knowing that it would take a collective effort to prosecute the agenda.

“To have seen our King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lead the charge for this laudable initiative, we the direct beneficiaries of the project and indigenes of Asanteman could not sit aloof but had to come here this morning and pay our due so that we can also help Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah to give this place the befitting facelift it deserves,” the General Secretary staed.

He expressed his commitment towards the project and noted that he would impress upon members of the NPP as well as government appointees to donate towards the Project.

The NPP as an organisation, he disclosed, would soon donate, adding that the Vice President who leads the party would be briefed about the project to ensure they showed up big time.

“I would suggest that the CEO initiates a Scheme so that people in the region and indigenes elsewhere could contribute monthly so as to enable KATH carry out its own retooling and maintenance to keep the hospital in shape,” he suggested.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah said the Board and Management were grateful for the generous gesture by the two individuals.

He noted that referrals from 12 regions of the country were brought to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital daily.

He indicated that the situation often stretched the hospital to its limits of having to attend to all these cases and maintain the facilities at the same time.

“Government cannot do these renovations and maintenance alone and so we were glad that the Asante King decided to lead this Heal Komfo Anokye initiative so we can get KATH in a proper shape to respond to cases more confidently and provide the best environment for visitors and staff’,” the CEO stated.

