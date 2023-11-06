African heads of state concerned as M23 attacks resurge

LUANDA, Nov. 6, (Xinhua/GNA) — During a summit meeting held Saturday in Luanda, the capital of Angola, heads of state from various Southern African countries expressed their concern about the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying the M23’s attacks as a “clear violation of the ceasefire.”

According to a statement from the Extraordinary Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government, of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), provided by the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit meeting conveyed its worry about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the region.

They also expressed concern about reports of the M23 resuming attacks, and occupying new territories.

Twelve SADC member countries attended the summit meeting in Luanda, with the presence of the presidents of Angola, DRC, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The summit meeting reiterated the need for SADC to lead efforts in mobilizing resources to promote peace and security in the region.

These efforts include resuming discussions to establish and operationalize the SADC Peace Fund, with the participation of International Cooperation Partners.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the escalation of violent conflicts since Oct. 1 raises concerns about a fresh deterioration in the humanitarian situation, with approximately 51,000 people “forced to flee their homes” in the DRC.

In August, Angola assumed the rotating presidency of SADC for the 2023-2024 term.

