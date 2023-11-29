Engineer seeks election as Assembly member for Gbi Bla

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 29, GNA – An aspiring Assembly Member for the Gbi Bla Electoral Area in the Hohoe Municipality, Mr Jonas-Kwofi Worlanyo, has promised to partner with institutions to establish an Entrepreneurship Academy for the community for entrepreneurial skills development.

Mr Worlanyo, who is a professional Engineer, said if given the mandate, he would in consultation with the leadership of the Area introduce an annual street art and painting festival and Home Coming events to unearth talents in the Area.

He would also create a development fund, build an art and counseling centre and establish an educational and scholarship fund.

He pledged to maintain close contact with the electoral area by consulting the community members on issues to be discussed in the District Assembly.

Mr Wolanyo, who was interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that when elected, he would also collate views of community members, their opinions and proposals on development and growth of the Area and present them to the Assembly and lobby for other projects for the community.

He said he would also meet the electorate and Unit Committees before each meeting of the District Assembly and report to them the general decision of the Assembly.

Mr Jonas-Kwofi said he would also report actions that he had taken to solve problems raised by residents in the electoral area.

He appealed to the electorate to massively vote for him on December 19 for development of the electoral area.

