Gov’t to launch Entrepreneurship Jobs for youth in mining regions

Accra, Nov.21, GNA – The National Alternative Employment and Livelihoods Programme for Illegal Miners (NAELP) will, on November 28, launch an Entrepreneurship Jobs for Ghanaian youth in mining regions, dubbed: “E-Jobs4All”.

The initiative is expected to train 10,000 Ghanaian youth in mining regions in entrepreneurship and innovation over a period of five years.

This represents a significant partnership between the NAELP, Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana), Dumin-Deshpande Queen’s Innovation Centre(DDQIC) at the Queen’s University, Canada, and Leadogo Incorporated.

This was in a release issued by Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the National Coordinator of NAELP, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

It said the training would equip young, innovative and entrepreneurial talents with the essential skills required to thrive in the world of entrepreneurship.

Through the E-Job4All, beneficiaries are expected to gain access to a wealth of opportunities, including entrepreneurship and innovative training provided by the prestigious Dunin-Deshpande Queen’s Innovation Centre.

Additionally, they would receive invaluable advisory services from seasoned experts within the influential Leadogo Incorporated Limited.

The beneficiary regions include Ashanti, Western, Western North, Eastern, Ahafo, Central, Savannah and Upper East.

The E-Job4All addresses the NAELP’s mandate of promoting sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities.

“By fostering the growth of existing businesses, we create an environment that can absorb the talents and ambitions of unemployed youth, actively contributing to the development of their respective regions,” the release said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

