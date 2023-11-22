Government needs to prioritise roads and basic amenities in Osudoku Assembly

Osudoku (GAR), Nov 22, GNA – Mr Benedict John Rich, Managing Director, Golden Exotics Limited (GEL), has appealed to the government to prioritise the construction of roads and basic amenities in the Shai-Osudoku District Assembly.

He said this year the company had spent around GHC1.8m to make the roads a little motorable, and despite the efforts made, the devastating nature of the roads kept hindering various economic activities in the people, hence, the need for the government to help address such challenges.

Mr Rich said this during the inauguration of a Six-Unit Classroom Block at the Lubuse Roman Catholic Basic School, and 120 Residential Units Houses for teachers and nurses at Duffor and Adakorpe.

The projects were financed by the GEL Banana Farm Fairtrade Premium Committee with its major focus on Education, Health Care, Water and Sanitation.

“One major issue has been the roads in the area and GEL despite its little resources has attempted to do some spot repairs to enable the roads to become motorable, costing the company huge sums, which those monies could have been channelled to other areas of our Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs),” he added.

Mr Rich said this year marked the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the Company in Ghana and the 10th Anniversary of GEL certified as a Fairtrade Company.

He said their vision was not only to excel as Banana Growers and Exporters but also to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

He said the construction of a workshop for the Vocational Training Centre at Osuwen was completed and would be handed over to the relevant Authorities, adding that, “this will enable the Centre to be operational and we hope to see the first batch of its students enrolled by the first quarter of 2024.”

The Managing Director said they had also fully refurbished other projects in the Assembly, including the 14-Unit Classrooms with Offices and Staff Common rooms for the Kasunya Roman Catholic and District Assembly schools, including the teachers’ bungalows.

He said in addition, the refurbishment of the maternal health department of the Osudoku Health Centre had been completed and would be furnished with State-of-the-Art medical equipment for the children in the community.

“It is expected to be handed over before the end of January 2024,” he added.

Mr Rich said GEL would continue to support health-related activities and provide basic amenities despite losing all 110 acres of plantation due to the recent spillage of the dam.

Dr Ebenezer Asiamah, District Director of Health, Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, said the Ghana Health Service aimed at reaching universal health coverage to ensure that there was access to all and sundry at any given time without challenges

He said that anytime nurses were posted to the Assembly, they tended to leave due to the unavailability of residential accommodation, but with the establishment of the nurses’ bungalows, more nurses would be attracted to the Area to help with health issues.

“Again, it is going to help us achieve a new implementation that the Service is just starting, called Network of Practice, which ensures that there is a health centre seen as a hub where cases can easily be referred to as a Help Centre,” he added.

He assured stakeholders that the facilities would be maintained and sustained, hence called for more of such projects.

Ms Harriet Lomotey, District Director of Education, said the inauguration of the teacher’s bungalow was timely, as teachers and learners needed such projects to enhance teaching and learning activities in the district.

“We all know how difficult it is to put up a building, let alone a six-unit classroom block so I pray and believe that we shall ensure this building will be a long-life edifice,” she added.

Mr Fred Offei, District Chief Executive, Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, commended GEL for such a project for the Shai-Osudoku environs to benefit from and enhance day-to-day activities in the Assembly.

GNA

