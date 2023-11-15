Ghana Communication Technology University urged to set up a technology hub

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has held its 32nd graduation with a call on the university to establish a technology hub.

This hub would complement the traditional curriculum offering students opportunities for project-based learning that leads to sustainable solutions on both entrepreneurial and industrial fronts while identifying and solving Ghanaian and African challenges.

The university awarded degrees to a total of I,147 students which included seven PhDs, 103 master’s Degrees and 1,037 undergraduate degree and diplomas.

Affiliate universities whose graduands were also part of the academic landscape are Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Coventry University and CASS Europe.

Collectively, the affiliate universities have a total of 668 graduands and among them include 110 postgraduate students and 558 undergraduate students.

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Telecommunications Chamber who made the call-in collaboration with the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems said such a move should provide avenues for recognising and rewarding outstanding concepts with financial support to facilitate project marketing and development to further enhance this initiative.

He said additionally, investing in faculty training in contemporary ICT- based teaching and learning methods along with providing the necessary resources would create a launchpad for the university.

According to him, IT- based education coupled with the development of productive graduates holds the key to our nation’s advancement.

“It is critical that we produce students fit for the future and who would drive Ghana’s leap- frog agenda,” he stated.

Dr Ashigbey said the potential for Ghana’s development was boundless and with the cornerstone of our progress lies in educating our youth to become active positive agent of our nation’s future.

He encouraged GTUC to continue developing programmes that provide students with a dynamic academic foundation and more importantly, a well-rounded professional training guided by innovative curriculum and methods of teaching and learning.

Prof Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Vice- Chancellor of GCTU said the university have signed a memorandum of understanding with highly- respected organizations providing students with invaluable opportunities for internships, National Service placements and future employment.

This partnership, he said, bridge the gap between academia and industry equipping students with practical skills and experiences that enhance their professional growth and employability.

Prof Kofi Awusabo-Asare, the Chairman of Council, dissolving the congregation, advised the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university.

He charged the graduands to let the values imbibed at school reflect in their social lives and the world of work.

