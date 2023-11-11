GFA mourns passing of former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have mourned the passing of former Ghana international Raphael Dwamena, who has died at the age of 28.

Dwamena, who plays for Albanian side KF Egnatia, suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s clash against Partizani, which was subsequently suspended.

The player, who has suffered cardiac arrest twice in the past, was third-time unlucky, despite efforts by the medics to resuscitate him and was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.

The GFA said in a social media post: “Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time.

“Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Course. Rest In Peace Raphael!”

Raphael Dwamena made nine appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring two goals, and played for clubs like Zurich, Levante, and Zaragoza, among others.

