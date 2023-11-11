Volta marks 78th Anniversary of the end of Second World War  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Nov. 11, GNA – A ceremony has been held at the Ho Jubilee Park to mark 78 years since the end of the Second World War and to remember the fallen soldiers.

It was a solemn event, which had prayers for the departed, and a wreath-laying ceremony with a contingent from the local Association

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, was the special guest of honour of the anniversary, which had Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, and Commodore Bright Kojo Atiayao in attendance.

A parade of contingents from the various security forces was mounted under the command of Ft Lt. Adwoa Kwatemaa Kwarteng.

The Volta Regional Minister laid a wreath on behalf of the President and the people of the republic, while the commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment laid one for the security services in the Region.

Togbe Tepre Hodo V, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs laid a wreath on behalf of traditional authorities in the Region, and the leader of the Association of Veterans got one for the retired.

The contingent of veterans stirred up applause as they marched to join the ranks at the start of the parade.

Present were various heads of institutions including the security agencies, and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

