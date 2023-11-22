Ethiopian Airlines signs deal to acquire 84 Aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA – Ethiopian Airlines Group, the fastest-growing global airline brand, has signed deals to purchase a total of 84 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

Amidst the Airshow, Ethiopian has signed deals with aviation’s big names such as Boeing, Airbus, and Rolls-Royce for aircraft purchase, and engine total care service.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said Ethiopian had agreed to order 11 (787) Dreamliner and 20 (737) MAX airplanes with an opportunity for 15 and 21 additional jets, respectively, from Boeing, making the total order size with Boing to 67 aircraft.

It has also committed to buy 11 additional Airbus A350-900s with six more purchase rights.

The statement said the total deal for 84 aircraft purchases is worth USD 23 billion at List Price.

“Ethiopian Airlines has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls-Royce for a comprehensive Total Care service agreement for 22 Trent XWB-84 engines that exclusively power the Airbus A350-900 aircraft,” it added.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said, “We are pleased to reach a deal with both Boeing and Airbus for the purchase of these additional 84 airplanes.”

He said the Boeing 787-9, 737 -8 and Airbus A350-900 aircraft models have been in the ET fleet for several years now, and have demonstrated the highest level of passenger comfort, operational reliability and reduced operational cost.

“This order is consistent with our long-term fleet renewal and expansion plan,” it said.

The statement said as a customer-focused airline, we are particularly excited to boost the fleet with these ultra-modern airplanes that ensure a convenient and memorable onboard experience to our esteemed passengers while being environmentally friendly with a reduced carbon footprint.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 140 young and ultra-modern aircraft to its 133 destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas.

The agreements Ethiopian has made at the Dubai Airshow set the airline in motion to achieve its strategic goal by 2035.

GNA

