Foreign Ministry commissions office for Council on Foreign Relations—Ghana

Accra, Nov 22, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has commissioned a modern fully furnished office at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Ramses Cleland, the Chief Director of the Ministry, noted that in fulfillment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed with the Council in 2019, the Ministry deemed it necessary to provide an office to enhance the work of the Council in further projecting Ghana’s contribution to contemporary international affairs.

He indicated that the Ministry would continue to support the Council in the discharge of its duties to drive Ghana forward on the international stage.

Mr Daniel K. Osei, the Chair of the Council, commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for its unwavering support to the Council in various aspects of its work since it was inaugurated in 2019.

He expressed the Council’s readiness to collaborate with the Foreign Ministry in the execution of Ghana’s foreign policy agenda.

He was hopeful that the office would help the Council’s work of promoting Ghana’s development.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Council on Foreign Relations, Ghana, retired Foreign Service Officers (FSOs) and some officers of the Foreign Ministry.

The Council is an independent non-partisan policy think-tank, which specialises on Ghana’s foreign policy and international affairs, especially those relating to the West African sub-region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

