Elon Musk to meet with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv, Nov. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with tech billionaire Elon Musk in Jerusalem on Monday, Herzog’s office said.

Herzog’s office late on Sunday said that representatives of the families of hostages abducted in the Gaza Strip would also be present at the meeting.

“They will talk about the horrors of the Hamas terror attack on October 7 and the continuing pain and uncertainty for the prisoners,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Herzog also wanted to emphasize the need to “take action against increasing anti-Semitism on the internet” during the meeting.

It was unclear whether Musk would also meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel.

Monday marks the fourth day of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war.

The pause has allowed some desperately needed aid to flow into the densely populated Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of some hostages Hamas kidnapped during bloody October 7 attacks on Israel. In exchange, Israel agreed to release a number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Musk’s online platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been criticized over its handling of content relating to the Hamas attack on Israel and the Gaza war.

Musk has also drawn accusations of anti-Semitism after attacking financier and Holocaust survivor George Soros and the New York-based Jewish organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Musk has stated that he is “pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

