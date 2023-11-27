Netanyahu signals that extended ceasefire ‘would be welcome’

Tel Aviv, Nov. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled his readiness to extend the ceasefire with Hamas following the release of a third group of hostages from Gaza.

The agreement provides for the possibility of extending the ceasefire in return for the release of 10 more hostages per day, Netanyahu said on Sunday evening after talks with US President Joe Biden.

“That would be welcome.”

At the same time, Netanyahu told Biden that the fighting would resume after the ceasefire. “At the end of the outline, we will go to realizing our goals with full force.”

Biden had previously said at a press conference that he hoped for an extension of the ceasefire. This would allow more hostages to be freed and more humanitarian aid to be provided for those in need in Gaza.

Hamas says it is also seeking an extension in order to get more Palestinian prisoners out of Israeli jails in exchange for hostages.

The Qatar-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was initially scheduled to last four days. It came into force on Friday morning and, according to the agreement, can be extended for up to 10 days.

GNA

