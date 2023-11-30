ECOBANK Ghana supports flood victims in South and Central Tongu Districts

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Nov. 30, GNA – EcoBank Ghana, has donated some relief items to support flood victims in the South and Central Tongu districts.

The items, which included bags of sachet water, rice and new clothing were given out to support the flood victims in Sokpoe, Bakpa and Adidome.

The bank also donated medications to the Sogakope and Adidome government hospitals worth GHC 70,000 to be used to foster the health of the victims in the two districts.

Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, the Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager for ECOBANK Ghana, who led the delegation, stated that the donation was to aid the displaced persons in their challenging time and was part of their corporate social responsibilities.

He said they were poised to ensure that the flood victims got support, to be in good health as they faced the unfortunate repercussion of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Mr. Tee assured that his company would continue to offer the necessary support to the victims until the situations were resolved and called on other organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture.

Mr. Gabriel Adzrago, the Central Tongu District Coordinating Director, received the items and expressed gratitude to ECOBANK Ghana for their support.

He pledged commitment to ensure that the items were fairly distributed among the displaced persons and appealed to the Government and other organisations to support in resettling the flood victims from the low-lying areas to avert any other future occurrences.

GNA

