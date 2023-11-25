Eastern Regional commercial drivers undergo training on road safety  

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 25, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with Vivo Energy Ghana has organised a refresher defensive driving training for commercial drivers from various transport unions in Koforidua.

The participants were taken through human error, bad roads, poor car maintenance, weather conditions, preventive measures and first aid skills.

Nana Akua Ansaah Cobbinah, Eastern Regional Head of NRSA, said the training session was designed to refresh drivers of the preventive measures, road signs and regulations to improve their attitudes on the roads.

She charged drivers to adopt and apply the Concentration, Observation, Anticipation, and Tolerance (COAT) approach to help prevent the loss of lives and properties through road crashes.

Madam Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, said the training formed part of activities to mark the launch of the Eastern Regional Chapter of the 2023 ” Stop, Think and Drive ” road safety campaign.

The campaign seeks to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal ( SDG) of reducing the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030.

According to statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities saw a consistent month-on-month reduction in 2022, in 2023 the number of persons killed in road crashes was reduced by 16 per cent.

GNA

