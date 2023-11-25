Action Chapel’s IMPACT Convention opens on Nov. 26   

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA – The Action Chapel International’s Annual Convention dubbed ” IMPACT” will open on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at the Church’s Headquarters in Accra.

The programme is expected to draw tens of thousands of Christians and non-Christians globally, who will either converge on the Church’s premises or connect online.

A statement issued in Accra by the Church said Archbishop Duncan-Williams, the Host and General Overseer of Action Chapel, promised attendees a spiritual encounter beyond the ordinary.

The eight-day event, which runs from Sunday, November 26 to Sunday, December 3, 2023, on the theme: “Open Doors” will feature a blend of prayer, music and life-transforming word ministrations.

It said participants have the choice to join either the morning sessions the evening sessions or both.

From the prophetic teachings of Nigeria’s Apostle Joshua Selman to the grounded doctrine of America’s Bishop Michael Pitts, this year’s convention has a powerful lineup of faith leaders.

This includes the insightful Bishop Gregory Toussaint, the renowned American Televangelist Pastor Paula White-Cain, the inspirational Rev. Dr. David Antwi, and the energetic Apostle Isi Igenegba.

The statement said each speaker would deliver a message that would resonate with the theme ‘Open Doors’ and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the participants.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said, “For those seeking open doors and divine intervention—whether it is healing, an end to negative cycles, or financial breakthroughs, I will say this is your chance to claim with faith what belongs to you.”

The General Overseer said, “God has already opened the doors to your breakthrough, your miracle, and I believe this convention will empower you spiritually to walk through those doors and take possession of His promises”

The Impact convention will also showcase musical performances from Minister Joe Mettle, Minister Simiane, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Lady Elsie Duncan-Williams Otoo, Pastor Ella Duncan-Williams King, Minister Efe Grace, Minister Kofi Peprah and legendary Ghanaian musician and actor Akosua Adjepong.

It said the attendees were encouraged to wear their IMPACT t-shirts on the opening and closing nights to create a sense of unity among them.

Over the years, the event has reshaped destinies, transformed the lives of many, and recorded numerous testimonies of healings and breakthroughs.

GNA

