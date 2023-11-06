Dymystify the fear in studying mathematics – Teacher’s urged 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Nov. 6, GNA – Mr Adam Iddrisu Thirdman, the Headmaster of the Wa Senior High School, has urged Mathematics teachers to work towards demystifying the “mysteries” surrounding the study of the subject to make it appealing to students.

“There is nothing difficult about mathematics,” he said, and that some students considered the subject to be difficult probably due to the level of preparation and the resources available to them and their teachers.

He, thus, called for support from stakeholders to support the school with the necessary materials to aid teaching and learning.

Mr Thirdman said this when the 1988-year Group of the school donated assorted mathematics textbooks to its alma mater towards improving the quality of teaching and learning.

The books comprised 225 elective and core mathematics, valued at about GH₵24,000.00, from contributions made by the old students.

He expressed gratitude to the old students for the diverse support of the school over the years, which included the construction of a 2000-capacity auditorium by a member of the 1970-year group, Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.

The 1980-year Group also donated a duplicator and two projectors.

Others were the renovation of a burnt dormitory room by the 2001-year Group, while the 1998-year Group donated a television set and some money.

“Other schools will be yearning for these and we have got it, it is our duty to make very good use of these items,” Mr Thirdman said.

Mr Abdulai Jalaldeen, a representative of the Group, said the initiative was part of efforts to reciprocate the positive impact the school had made on the members.

He said the donation was to leave a legacy, which would benefit generations yet to pass through the school.

Mr Jalaldeen, a lawyer, called on the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to increase its support to help meet the school’s challenges as the government and the school’s authorities alone could not shoulder the burden.

Madam Alimata Ali, also a member of the Group, said Mathematics was an important subject that determined one’s choice of programme at the tertiary level.

She, therefore, urged the students to take its study seriously and make judicious use of the books, while advising them to be disciplined to succeed in life.

Dr Abdulai Sakara, the Secretary of the Wa SHS Old Students Association (WASOSA), said old students played a significant role in the development of their alma mater.

He said the Association would undertake some projects there “to change the face of WASEC and secondary school education in the Upper West Region”.

He urged other year groups to emulate the 1988-year Group by supporting the school.

Madam Vivian Nyekanga of the Wa Municipal Education Directorate, who represented the Municipal Education Director, commended the old students for supporting the school, which was an indication of the priority they placed on it.

