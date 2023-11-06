Non-payment of seed capital hampering progress and growth of UBIDS 

By Bajin D, Pobia

Wa, Nov. 06, GNA-Professor Philip Duku Osei, the Vice-Chancellor of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has stated that the government’s non-payment of seed capital to the University was hampering its progress and growth.

He said there were many uncompleted school projects, while others were abandoned, and new ones were difficult to establish to improve the infrastructure and the human resource base to produce students to help revolutionise Ghana’s socio-economic development.

He said there were many GETFUND projects dotted around the University campus but because of the inadequate finances, these projects were recklessly wasted away in the wilderness and were awaiting resources to complete them.

Professor Osei made the statement during the second congregation of the SDD-UBIDS ceremony held in Wa where a total of 1,513 students were awarded Various degrees and diplomas as against 1,176 students last year.

He said with a little bit of support, the university would be able to deliver on its mandate and fast-track the transformation of rural development and, as well as improve agriculture through the adaptation and utilisation of modern technologies to enhance food production and secure food security.

Mr Kweku Yamoah Paintsil (Esq) the Chairperson of the University Governing Council, said the Council was working assiduously with the relevant authorities towards the provision of lecture halls and laboratory facilities for students and staff of the university.

He said the Council was involving the GETFUND, the government and some financial institutions to push the development agenda of the university and appealed to the government to come to the aid of the university to complete its lecture hall complex, the laboratory complex and the construction of a hostel facility and an administration block.

Regarding the seed capital of the University, Mr Paintsil appealed to the government to consider and treat the university’s request as an urgent need for it to overcome the infrastructural development challenges and be able to stand on its feet.

In a valedictory speech, Miss Antwi Charity reminded the grandaunts that graduation was not the end of learning but the beginning of applying what they had learned, saying: “Each of us is an urgent need for change and a catalyst for progress. We have a Responsibility not just to our success but to the betterment of our communities and the world.”

She advised the grandaunts to use their education wisely to create a world where knowledge was forced for good, where innovation was a solution to problems, and where compassion was the guiding principle.

Ms Charity was adjudged the best-graduating Student, and she took away GH¢10,000 as her prize.

