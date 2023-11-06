Rotary Club hands over mechanized borehole to Bantama SDA SHS 

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Kumasi, Nov. 6, GNA- The Rotary Club of Kumasi has handed over a $ 4,000.00 worth of mechanized borehole project to the Bantama SDA Senior High School in Kumasi.

The facility will help ease the erratic water supply, which often forced the students to travel long distances to search for water.

Nana Effah Mensah, President of the Club, speaking at the ceremony said the project was part of an initiative by the Club to drill 15 boreholes and micro toilet facilities for some communities and schools in the Ashanti Region.

He said the gesture was in response to an appeal made by some old students at the school to the Club and called on the school authorities to take safe care of the facility and maintain it to prolong its lifespan.

Madam Grace Kafui Ayi, Headmistress of the school, said hitherto, the 3000 students at the school had to cross the main Suame-Bantama road to search for water because of the unreliable water supply the school was confronted with.

She commended the Rotary Club of Kumasi for the intervention, which she stressed would further boost teaching and learning in the school.

She appealed to the Government and other benevolent organisations and individuals to also come to the aid of the school by constructing a befitting toilet facility for the school.

Madam Ayi said despite the challenges, the school was making progress academically.

She said this year, the school went to the 1/8th stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz, losing narrowly to Kumasi Anglican SHS.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

