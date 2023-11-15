Dogboe to rely on experience in Saturday’s eliminator bout against Nick Ball

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA – Ghanaian boxer Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe says he will rely on his rich experience to defeat his opponent Nick Ball in Saturday’s World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight world title eliminator.

Dogboe (24-3, 15KOs), would for the first time fight on British soil as he clashes with undefeated Nick Ball (18-0, 11KOs) at the Arena in Manchester.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Dogboe, who is a former WBO super bantamweight champion, believes he is a tried-and-tested boxer who has fought much tougher opponents.

“If you look at my pedigree, you know that I come as the whole package. I mean, listen, we leave the past in the past.

“Always focus on the future, and that’s giving the fans a great fight, and I’m sure everybody can agree that when I step into the ring, it’s guaranteed excitement. So that’s also part of it.

“I’ve been tried and tested. I’ve been in the sea, and I’ve swam with the big fishes. This is nothing new to me.

“I’ve fought people who have the pressure, who do everything else by the book and outside of the box. This is something where I need to keep calm and as the fight unfolds make adjustments along the way,” Dogboe said.

He assured fans of a good show on Saturday and was focused on defeating Nick Ball, whom he says has done incredibly well thus far.

Dogboe is looking to bounce back from last April’s devastating loss against Cuban southpaw Robeisy Ramirez as he eyes another world title shot.

GNA

