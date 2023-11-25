Displaced pregnant women, PWDs commend Mepe Mankralo over relief items  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 25, GNA – Some displaced pregnant women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Mepe have commended Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe over the fair distribution of relief items.

This follows the Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to assess how relief items were being distributed in the area.

It was observed that the victims queued at the time of the visit to receive their shares of the donations that were received.

The pregnant women each received new six-yard clothes, food items and cash of GH¢50.00, while the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) received a total of 178 bags of five-kilogramme rice with packs of sachet water.

Mrs Gifty Afenya, one of the beneficiaries’ pregnant women, stated that Togbe Nego ensured that all food items and money were shared evenly and immediately with every flood victim in the area.

She indicated that this had lessened her plight.

Mr Korve Anthony, the President, of North Tongu District PWDs, revealed that the Mankralo always ensured that members who were also severely affected by the floods were not left out.

He stated that each PWD in the district got a fair share of all the relief items that were donated.

“Togbe gave us tubers of yam, maize, rice, water, clothing and footwear. Even today, we came for another 178 bags of 5kg rice and sachet water for my people,” he said.

Togbe Nego, when contacted by GNA, pledged his commitment to giving every item out to the victims.

He mentioned that all the 6,000 households in the area had received support and that any other items that might be donated would be shared fairly.

Togbe Nego urged individuals and organisations to continue supporting the victims.

He called on banks as well to support in raising funds for livelihood restoration.

GNA

