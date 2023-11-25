Volta Development Forum supports flood victims in North Tongu  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 25, GNA – The Volta Development Forum (VDF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated relief items to flood victims in the North Tongu District.

The items were a sachet of water, packs of sanitary towels and toiletries among other essentials.

Mr Daniel Kojo Agboka Dzegede, the Executive Director of the NGO, stated that their donation was to sympathise with the displaced persons.

He said that it was necessary to offer support to the victims since it was one of their core mandates.

He mentioned that the plight of the flood victims was a tough one and needed more support from individuals, organisations and government to resolve the situation.

Mr Dzegede assured the victims that his organisation would endeavour to provide more support whenever necessary.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe, received the items and expressed gratitude on behalf of the victims.

He assured that the items would be distributed fairly among the displaced persons at the camps and appealed to the VDF to also support in raising funds for livelihood restoration in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

