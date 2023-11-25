Shama district awards 17 farmers to mark 39th Farmers Day Celebration 

By Gladys Abaka/Patricia Dadzie

Inchaban (W/R), Nov. 25, GNA- Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive of Shama, has appealed to chiefs and custodians of lands to reserve farmlands for agriculture purposes rather than giving them out for sand and clay winning.

He said it was unfortunate that arable lands were being used for sand-winning and other illegal mining activities.

Mr Dadzie, who was speaking at the district farmers’ day celebration, also appealed to fishers to comply with the Fisheries Commission’s regulations and avoid the use of chemicals and light for fishing to ensure sustainable fishing.

He congratulated the farmers and fishers for their hard work in supplying the district with food crops and contributing massively to the development of the district and country.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to keep acknowledging the hard work of farmers and their contribution towards nation-building.

The DCE said the Government would continue to assist farmers as well as fishers in terms of finance and seedlings for plantation to improve upon their lives.

The member of Parliament for Shama, Mr Samuel Erickson Abakah, encouraged farmers to continue their hard work as they contributed largely to the development of the nation in terms of food supply.

Mr Emmanuel Edward Addo, the District Director of Agriculture, acknowledged all farmers who brought their farm produce over the years for exhibition and sale and wished them well in their endeavours.

As part of the celebration the district organized free health screening for farmers and residents in the district to mark World AIDS Day, which is scheduled for December 1, 2023.

A total of 17 farmers were awarded for their hard work, resilience and contribution to the food chain in the development of Ghana.

Mr Francis Cudjoe, a 38-year-old physically challenged Farmer with 15 years of work experience was adjudged the Best District Physically Challenged Farmer for 2023, he went home with a flat-screen TV, sprayer, cutlasses, a piece of cloth and a clock.

Mr. Emmanuel Dzorhulu won the first Runner Up district best farmer and went home with a motorbike, a sprayer, cutlasses, a clock and a full piece of cloth as his prize.

The overall best District Farmer went to Mr. Joseph Inkoom a 51- year-old man with six children and eight workers.

He is into poultry, fish farming, crop plantation and agro-business.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the district for the honour done to him and encouraged all farmers and fishermen to keep working hard as their occupation contributed massively to the growth and development of Ghana.

Other awardees were Best Rice Farmer, Best Backyard Farmer, Best Fishmonger, Best Crop Farmer, Best Poultry Farmer, Best Livestock Farmer, Best Fisherman, Best Technology Adapter, Best Youth Farmer, Best Agric Extension Agent, Best Female Farmer and Best Agro Processer were awarded for their hard work.

The Farmers Day Celebration was on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Present at the event were the Shama District commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, the District Health Service Director, Chiefs and Assembly Members.

GNA

