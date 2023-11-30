Current TVET curriculum aligned with industry trends, needs

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA – Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), says the current TVET curriculum is aligned with industry needs and trends.

She said it formed part of the Government’s education reform strategy to roll out curriculum that would equip learners with critical problem solving and creative skills.

Madam Twum-Ampofo said this at the opening of the Ghana Career and Migration Fair 2023 in Accra.

The Fair is organised by the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs (GEC), Migration and Development in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Youth Employment Agency.

The Fair provided a platform for more than 2,000 participants to explore career opportunities and educational prospects in Ghana, Germany and within the European Union.

Madam Twum-Ampofo said the Ministry was bridging the gap between academia and industry to ensure that learners were equipped with industry relevant skills.

“With the help of GIZ, we have set up 12 sector skills point and the skills gap analysis and audit through which we gain insight and seek advice on industry demands and needs,” she added.

The Deputy Education Minister encouraged young people to be open to learning new skills in addition to what they had acquired through formal education to make them competitive in the world of work.

Dr Dirk Aßmann, Country Director of GIZ Ghana, said since 2019, the GEC had connected approximately 16,891 jobseekers to 413 employers and 1,855 job vacancies, with more than 1,258 vacancies filled.

“Skilled labour migration is a win-win for the host country and the country of origin. Germany and Europe are looking for skilled workers.”

“This need provides opportunities for young ambitious Ghanaians to gain valuable experiences abroad and send remittances back home to support the local economy,” he added.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, European Union Ambassador in Ghana, said the EU placed special emphasis on promoting mobility, encouraging the exchange of students and staff, and fostering research and innovation.

“The EU is a main partner of the Government of Ghana in Skills Development for the Digital and Green Job Market. Green and digital skills and technologies certainly possess transformative power in shaping

the future job landscape,” he added.

