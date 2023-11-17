CREMA Committees inaugurated in two communities

By Mohammed Balu,

Kassana, (UWR) Nov 17, GNA- The Community Resource Management Committees (CREMA) has inaugurated two separate committees in Kassana and Kassanpouri under the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project (GSLERP)

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Kassana, Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive said the goal was to give power to the people to control the resources in their environment to prevent further degradation.

He said, “Climate change is real and one surest way of reducing the effect of it is to get you to see the benefits of the resources and help you to take steps to conserve its degradation”.

Mr Batong advised both committees to work together and use the power given them to prevent any activity that would destroy the environment.

“Don’t see yourselves as people who are greater than all the leaders of the community but rather work with them to bring solutions to the communities”, he advised.

The MCE observed that some years back, anytime they planted yam, it was harvested at the right time but that the pattern had been disrupted because of the activities of man and this had adversely affected the environment, hence, the need for environmental protection.

“The Community resource management concept is meant to ensure the protection of the environment for the children who would judge the leaders of today one day”, the MCE noted.

The Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project (GSLERP) is a five-year project that is being partly implemented by the Gama and Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission where communities would be engaged to ensure the community resources committees promote sustainable conservation of environmental resources with the provision of alternative livelihood activities.

GNA

