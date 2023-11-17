President lauds GAF’s dedication to democratic governance

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for remaining resolute in supporting and defending the country’s democracy.

“I commend the continuing dedication of our armed forces to upholding constitutional rule in our country,” he said.

Addressing the 2023 Graduation Parade of the Ghana Military Academy, in Accra, the President said the military had demonstrated professionalism over the years, urging the officers and men of the GAF to be focused on their core duties.

The conduct of the GAF amid the growing incidence of military interventions in the governance of most countries in sub-Saharan Africa, was laudable, he noted.

“In helping to maintain peace and security, our men and women in uniform are exposed to the negative effects of wars and undemocratic changes of government.”

A total of 292 officer cadets graduated from the Academy during the ceremony.

They comprised 217 males and 75 females.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the Government and people acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts the GAF had made in maintaining peace and security domestically and internationally.

Since 1960, the country has remained dedicated and committed to the cause of peace either under the banners of the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) or the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Today, Ghana is ranked ninth as the largest troop contributing country by the UN in peace support operations.

“Globally, the country is involved in 15 peacekeeping missions with the deployed strength of 2, 500 military personnel,” the President noted.

He said it was encouraging that the country’s deployment had been accompanied by gender parity – making the GAF the standard bearer in deployment of female personnel in respect of foreign troops across missions.

In respect of foreign troops, Ghana has deployed 19 per cent females, exceeding the UN’s target of nine per cent, as well as 23.3 per cent for staff officers and military observers, exceeding the UN’s target of 14.21 per cent.

President Nana Akufo-Addo always urged the graduating cadet officers to be disciplined and committed to protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

