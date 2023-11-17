Bono East Regional House of Chiefs call for peace in the region

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 17, GNA-Nana Yaw Pimampim Kabrese IV, President of the Bono East Region House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief for the Yeji Traditional area has reiterated the need to end factions in the region for peace and rapid socio-economic development in the region.

Nana Kabrese lamented the high rate of chieftaincy disputes in the region which did not augur well for the development of the area, saying they need to be settled permanently.

“There are chieftaincy disputes in almost every part of the region, and we need to find ways to resolve them for the people we rule and protect them to enjoy our leadership,” he stressed.

Nana Kabrese IV was speaking at the Bono East Region Coordinating Council 2023-year meeting at Techiman.

He mentioned that the region recorded about 19 chieftaincy dispute cases in which 12 of the cases had been resolved remaining seven saying efforts were being made to institute measures such as inaugurating a dispute resolution council to deal with cases of such nature.

Nana Kabrese IV mentioned that the youth had to be educated on the need to stay peaceful always and understand the power of unity was key in resolving some of these disputes,

He stressed that the youth were used to perpetrating violence always, but it was necessary to make them be aware of the danger ahead of their future so that they could refrain and turn their ears from irresponsible self-centered people.

Touching on the Kintampo shooting incident that happened last Friday, November 10, 2023, which claimed one life and left several injured, Nana Kabrese expressed worry, because the issue, he said, could scare investors away.

He urged stakeholders to get involved in addressing such matters.

Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Chairman for the Bono East Regional Security Council, promised to collaborate with the traditional authorities and its partners to collectively restore peace in the affected areas because community could not be development without peace.

Mr. Adu-Gyan mentioned that efforts were being put in place by the Security Agencies to return calm to Kintampo area and its environs to ensure the people go about their business and farming activities without any fear.

GNA

