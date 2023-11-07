COCOBOD screens 50 staff and tenants for breast cancer

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Nov. 7, GNA – The Bono Regional office of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has organised a breast cancer screening event for staff and tenants of the Cocoa House in Sunyani.

The screening, spearheaded by specialists and midwives from the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for over 50 women in the building aimed at examining their breast for early detection and treatment.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Michael Asumanu, the Regional Administrator of the COCOBOD, said the purpose of the exercise was to make breast cancer screening more accessible to the staff and tenants, as their work and other commitments might have prevented them from seeking such services voluntarily at the health centre.

He observed that it was important for women to have such screening all the time, as it was a critical health issue that required the attention and action of various stakeholders.

Mr Asumanu explained that cancer had a significant impact on public health, leading to a higher number of deaths and disabilities and called on stakeholders to contribute and come out with best solutions that could help to reduce the burden of the disease and improve overall public health outcomes.

Mr Asumanu said the costs associated with cancer treatment, lost productivity, and healthcare expenses could be substantial, therefore, stakeholders should work towards reducing these economic burdens by promoting early detection, ensuring access to affordable treatment options, and supporting research for more effective therapies.

He said stakeholders could play a crucial role to raise awareness about cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of early detection to the public through various means, such as public campaigns, educational programs and community outreach with precise information to empower individuals to engage in preventive measures such as self-examination and timely medical assistance-seeking.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

