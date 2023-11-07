Coach Konadu bemoans poor lighting at Accra Sports Stadium

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 07, GNA – Coach Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC has blamed the club’s 2-1 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, on poor lighting system at the venue.

Nsoatreman FC took the lead in the first half in the 15 minutes through Mohammed Abdul Rahman who connected a flicked pass from Mark Agyekum.

Back from recess, the Dade Boys equalized in the 55th minute through midfielder Emmanuel Antwi.

Antwi, netted again to turn the tide in favour of Great Olympics to complete their comeback win.

In a post-match, Coach Konadu stated that his team defeat was due to the poor lighting system at the stadium, adding that it affected their play in the later stages of the match.

He said, “we were playing well until darkness started falling, as they delayed in putting on the flood light.

“So going forward we have to be sure that we fix a time that will not affect any club.

“We shouldn’t allow it to happen for the second time because is not good to the image of the league,” he added.

The win moves Great Olympics to third spot in the league standing third spot in the league standing with 15 points, one point behind Nsoatreman FC and three points behind leaders Aduana FC.

Nsoatreman FC would travel to Tarkwa to take on champions Medeama SC in an outstanding game on Thursday before hosting Real Tamale United at Nsoatre, while Accra Great Olympics do battle with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams-Dawu.

GNA

