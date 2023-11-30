Chieftaincy Ministry engages stakeholders on National Policy on Religion

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, (UW/R), Nov. 30, GNA – The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA) has engaged stakeholders in the Upper West Region to solicit inputs and recommendations on the development of a National Policy on Religion.

The regional engagements would enable the ministry develop a comprehensive and inclusive policy that would reflect the aspirations and values of the people.

Speaking at the regional consultative forum in Wa, Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, observed that though the Chieftaincy wing of the ministry was covered by policy and regulation that could not be said of the Religious Affairs wing.

He expressed hope that the process initiated by the ministry would lead to the development of a policy guideline for Religion but not inconsistent with the Constitution.

“We all know that Chieftaincy and Religion are intertwined and there is, therefore, the need for the two to work together”, Naa Karbo, who is the Vice President of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs, said.

Dr. Doliwura Zakaria of the MCRA, observed that the Policy was aimed at achieving an inclusive and tolerant religious environment that promoted social cohesion and peaceful co-existence, a prerequisite for community development and national.

He explained that the policy was also to protect the constitutional right and freedom of all persons to practise any religion and to manifest its beliefs.

Dr. Zakaria, also a traditional leader, added that there were many concerns within the religious front which called for the need for mutual understanding and togetherness to engender continuous peace within the religious diversity of the country.

“The National Policy on Religion aims to address the challenges and the opportunities that arise from the co-existence of different faiths and beliefs in our society.

It will also promote the framework for the protection and promotion of the rights and freedom of all religious groups as well as prevention and resolution of conflicts that may arise from religious differences”, Dr. Zakaria, who was also the Steering Committee Chairman for the Africa Union Commission’s (AUC) Interfaith Dialogue Forum (IFDF) 2023, explained

Mr Jude Domisie, the Programme Analyst of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), indicated that cultural and religious factors played a significant role in shaping attitudes and behaviors in society including the areas of reproductive health, family planning, and gender issues.

He said, for instance, many people look up to religious leaders for guidance, direction, and inspiration, especially during vulnerable situations.

Mr Domisie said: “UNFPA recognises the importance of understanding and respecting religious and cultural diversity”, but stressed the need for a policy that addressed harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage which he said were rooted in traditions.

The regional consultation was supported by the UNFPA, the National Development Planning Commission (UNDPC), and the Department of Religious Studies of the University Of Ghana.

Traditional leaders, representatives from security agencies, state institutions, Departments and Agencies, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) among others participated in the forum.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

