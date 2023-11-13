13th African Games: Facility to be ready by close of December – LOC

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.29, GNA – Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games, has announced that the facility to host the competition will be completed by the end of the year.

Ghana gained the nod to host the games in August 2018 after seeing off competition from Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

With 100 days to the commencement of the event, the facility was almost ready as the Ministry of Youth and Sports had begun a countdown today.

Speaking during the launch of the official 100-day countdown, Dr. Ofosu-Asare, Chairman of the Committee said, “The contractors have given us an assurance that come December, the facility would be transferred to us.”

He noted that the progress of work was a testament of the commitment by organisers to host a memorable event.

He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had charged the LOC to transform the facility into the University of Sports for Development (USD) after the African Games.

“The project is a national project, the African Games is for all of us, as we prepare to host the games, counting from today 100 days we want to assure that the government of Ghana has invested so much, GH185,000,000 into facilities,” he said.

The LOC Chairman appealed for support from corporate bodies to support the government in hosting the games.

The 2023 African Games is scheduled for Friday March, 08 to March 23, 2024.

